Left Menu

Prada Eyes Acquisition of Iconic Versace Amidst Luxury Market Shifts

Italian fashion powerhouse Prada is contemplating purchasing the iconic Versace brand from U.S. Capri Holdings. With Citi advising Prada and Barclays tasked with finding buyers for Capri, the deal attracts attention from fashion and equity groups. The sale aims to support a turnaround plan for Michael Kors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 10-01-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 12:26 IST
Prada Eyes Acquisition of Iconic Versace Amidst Luxury Market Shifts
  • Country:
  • Italy

Prada could soon become the new owner of Versace, according to a report by Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore. The renowned Italian fashion house is in talks to acquire Versace from U.S.-based Capri Holdings, a move coordinated by Citi as their advisor.

As Capri Holdings seeks potential buyers through Barclays, numerous fashion groups and private equity firms are also eyeing Versace. Despite speculations, Prada has refrained from commenting on any potential acquisition.

The development comes as Capri Holdings struggles with a decline in revenue due to missed execution in various brands amid a global luxury market slowdown, steering focus on revitalizing its Michael Kors line. This struggle may necessitate selling some of its luxury brands, including Versace and Jimmy Choo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025