Left Menu

Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Election Fraud in New Delhi Constituency

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP National Convenor, has alleged large-scale vote fraud in New Delhi Assembly constituency, accusing the BJP of complicity. He criticized the local election officer for aiding in fraudulent activities and attacked the BJP-led central government for rising crime rates in Delhi, vowing increased security if AAP forms the next government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 13:01 IST
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Election Fraud in New Delhi Constituency
AAP National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery press conference, Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of orchestrating a major election fraud in the New Delhi Assembly constituency. Kejriwal claimed that the local election officer had 'surrendered to the BJP,' facilitating fraudulent activities, and called for strict action from the Election Commission of India.

Highlighting a concerning surge in fake vote cancellation applications, Kejriwal pointed out that between December 15 and January 7, 5,500 such applications were allegedly submitted without the knowledge of those named. He described it as a possible scam and criticized the BJP-led central government for escalating crime rates in Delhi, asserting it as a crime capital.

Kejriwal pledged that if the AAP forms the next government, Resident Welfare Associations will receive funds to hire security guards, assuring citizens their safety is a priority. Addressing the Purvanchal issue, he accused the BJP of divisive tactics and blamed them for distracting from real issues, such as unemployment and public welfare. Kejriwal reaffirmed AAP's commitment to the Purvanchal communities and its track record in slum area development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025