Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Election Fraud in New Delhi Constituency

In a fiery press conference, Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of orchestrating a major election fraud in the New Delhi Assembly constituency. Kejriwal claimed that the local election officer had 'surrendered to the BJP,' facilitating fraudulent activities, and called for strict action from the Election Commission of India.

Highlighting a concerning surge in fake vote cancellation applications, Kejriwal pointed out that between December 15 and January 7, 5,500 such applications were allegedly submitted without the knowledge of those named. He described it as a possible scam and criticized the BJP-led central government for escalating crime rates in Delhi, asserting it as a crime capital.

Kejriwal pledged that if the AAP forms the next government, Resident Welfare Associations will receive funds to hire security guards, assuring citizens their safety is a priority. Addressing the Purvanchal issue, he accused the BJP of divisive tactics and blamed them for distracting from real issues, such as unemployment and public welfare. Kejriwal reaffirmed AAP's commitment to the Purvanchal communities and its track record in slum area development.

