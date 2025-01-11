Shimla's Ram Mandir: A Year of Spiritual Revival and Celebration
Shimla's Ram Mandir resonated with devotion as the temple marked the first anniversary of the Ayodhya Ram Temple's consecration with a series of celebratory events organized by the Shimla Temple Committee. The gathering was underlined by immense joy and reverence, attracting devotees from across regions.
Rajiv Sood, head of the Shimla Ram Mandir Committee, expressed his exhilaration, stating, "It is a matter of immense joy for us all." Sood revealed visionary plans to cement Shimla as a spiritual tourist hub with a proposed large statue of Lord Ram complementing the existing Hanuman idol, enhancing its cultural appeal.
Priest Sukhdev Shastri emphasized the occasion's significance, recalling the revival of the temple which had been closed for years. Devotional activities throughout the day, including the Ramcharitmanas recitation, manifested the community's faith. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated in Ayodhya, underscoring the alignment with the Hindu calendar.
