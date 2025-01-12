Empowering Women and Children: A Collective Endeavor
The Union Ministry for Women and Child Development hosted a three-day 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur, discussing ways to eradicate malnutrition and improve child welfare. Delegates from 32 states and union territories, including state ministers, emphasized successful practices and strategic initiatives aimed at empowering women and enhancing children's lives.
- Country:
- India
The Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, reaffirmed the government's commitment to eradicating malnutrition and promoting child welfare. Speaking at the culmination of a three-day 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur, Devi emphasized a vision of achieving a Viksit Bharat through women-led development initiatives.
Minister of State Savitri Thakur praised the best practices shared by various states, which can serve as effective blueprints for other districts. She highlighted the progress made in enhancing Anganwadi services and boosting women's workforce participation.
The event brought together delegations from 32 states and union territories to discuss key issues related to women and children's welfare. Discussions included flagship schemes like Mission Saksham Anganwadi, Poshan 2.0, and Mission Shakti, focusing on themes such as women's safety and child nutrition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Governor Radhakrishnan Urges for 'Viksit Bharat' Mission in 2025
NCC Prepares Cadets for 'Viksit Bharat' with Revised Training and Expansions
Next 25 years very crucial for India and Delhi; these years will witness India becoming 'Viksit Bharat': PM Modi at BJP rally in Rohini.
Empowering Rural India: Modi's Vision for a Viksit Bharat
Empowering Youth: Gujarat's Role in Building a Viksit Bharat