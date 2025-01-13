Left Menu

Indian Railways' Grand Plan for Maha Kumbh 2025

In anticipation of Maha Kumbh 2025, Indian Railways unveils a plan involving over 13,000 trains to aid devotees' travel to Prayagraj. The initiative includes special trains for Odisha and a Rs 5000 crore investment in infrastructure upgrades, ensuring efficient navigation with a 24/7 monitoring 'war room'.

Ashok Kumar, CPRO, East Coast Railway (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Railways is gearing up for the Maha Kumbh 2025 with an ambitious plan to manage the transportation of millions of pilgrims to Prayagraj. Spokesperson Ashok Kumar from the East Coast Railway announced that the railways will deploy over 13,000 trains during the event, comprising 10,000 regular mail express and 3,000 additional services specifically scheduled for January and February.

In a bid to maximize connectivity, seven special trains have been arranged for devotees from Odisha. Kumar disclosed, 'We will run over 13,000 trains for the Mahakumbh, including 10,000 regular and over 3,000 special services. Among these, seven trains are designated to cover maximum regions in Odisha, ensuring convenience for passengers.'

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted a Rs 5000 crore investment over the past three years to bolster festival infrastructure, such as new platforms, doubled railway lines, and improved facilities. 'Preparations involving new infrastructure and revamped existing systems have been made, including constructing a new bridge over the Ganga,' Vaishnaw stated, adding that a 24/7 monitoring 'war room' at Prayagraj junction and the railway board will oversee operations during the event.

Vaishnaw further detailed innovative measures, including colour-coded holding areas for passenger directions and multilingual announcements to ensure clarity across India's diverse linguistic landscape.

