BP Battles Technical Glitch at Shah Deniz Alfa

BP is currently focusing on resolving technical difficulties encountered at the Shah Deniz Alfa platform. The company expressed its intent to restore normal operations swiftly.

Operations were halted on Friday following the detection of a technical problem in the subsea gas condensate export line connecting the platform to the Sangachal terminal.

BP, a leading energy company, assured stakeholders that they are working diligently to rectify the issue and resume regular function at the earliest opportunity.

