Empowering Change: Pankhudi's Mission for Women and Child Development
The Ministry of Women and Child Development unveils 'Pankhudi' CSR policy to foster partnerships with organizations and individuals. It supports initiatives under Mission Saksham Anganwadi, Mission Shakti, and Mission Vatsalya. A new portal will facilitate project registration, approvals, and ensure transparency in collaborations.
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of Women and Child Development has introduced 'Pankhudi,' a new CSR policy aimed at fostering collaborations with various organizations, individuals, and corporate entities, according to a senior official.
This initiative supports activities under the flagship missions: Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, Mission Shakti, and Mission Vatsalya. A dedicated portal, inspired by the Education Ministry's Vidyanjali portal, will soon be launched to ease the registration process for potential contributors.
The portal is designed to streamline identification and approval processes for CSR projects, ensuring transparency and efficiency. Projects will be overseen at different administrative levels, with district magistrates handling local projects and larger projects managed by state or national organizations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
