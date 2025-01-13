Left Menu

Empowering Change: Pankhudi's Mission for Women and Child Development

The Ministry of Women and Child Development unveils 'Pankhudi' CSR policy to foster partnerships with organizations and individuals. It supports initiatives under Mission Saksham Anganwadi, Mission Shakti, and Mission Vatsalya. A new portal will facilitate project registration, approvals, and ensure transparency in collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:35 IST
Empowering Change: Pankhudi's Mission for Women and Child Development
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has introduced 'Pankhudi,' a new CSR policy aimed at fostering collaborations with various organizations, individuals, and corporate entities, according to a senior official.

This initiative supports activities under the flagship missions: Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, Mission Shakti, and Mission Vatsalya. A dedicated portal, inspired by the Education Ministry's Vidyanjali portal, will soon be launched to ease the registration process for potential contributors.

The portal is designed to streamline identification and approval processes for CSR projects, ensuring transparency and efficiency. Projects will be overseen at different administrative levels, with district magistrates handling local projects and larger projects managed by state or national organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025