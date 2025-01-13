Dense Fog Disrupts Rail and Air Travel Across Northern India

In a significant impact on rail operations, as many as 21 trains were reported running behind schedule on Monday, primarily due to severely low visibility caused by dense fog spanning several days. These disruptions highlight the ongoing challenges posed by inclement weather conditions.

Among the affected services, major trains such as Rajdhani Bhubaneswar, Rajdhani Howrah, Tejas Lucknow, Rajdhani Dibrugarh, and Magadh Express are experiencing notable delays. The Purushottam Express emerged as the most delayed train, experiencing a lag of 311 minutes, with the Poorva Express following closely at 198 minutes. Significant delays were also reported by Shramjeevi Express and JBP NZM SF Express, clocking 197 and 187 minutes, respectively. Additionally, several train services have been cancelled.

The cold weather gripping Delhi on Monday intensified the situation, with a thick fog enveloping the city, further reducing visibility. The India Meteorological Department recorded Delhi's Palam minimum temperature at 9.6 degrees Celsius. As dense fog continues to hamper transportation, numerous flights at IGI Airport have been reported delayed. Amidst worsening conditions, homeless individuals in the national capital increasingly rely on night shelters. Furthermore, the air quality index, recorded at 282 at 7 am and classified as 'poor', underscores the day's adverse environmental conditions, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

(With inputs from agencies.)