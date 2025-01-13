Tragedy Strikes Dumba: Farmers Fall Victim to Militant Assault
Islamist militants, suspected to be aligned with Boko Haram and ISWAP, attacked the Dumba community in Borno State, Nigeria, killing 40 farmers. The attack highlights a growing food crisis exacerbated by insurgency and flooding. The governor urges adherence to military-safe corridors amid ongoing investigations.
In a brutal attack by suspected Islamist militants, 40 farmers were killed in Nigeria's northeastern Borno State on Sunday, according to a state official on Monday.
The attack highlights the ongoing insurgency in the region by Boko Haram and its offshoot Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). This conflict, ongoing since 2009, has displaced millions and resulted in thousands of deaths, with Borno being particularly affected.
This devastating event occurs amid an already dire food crisis in Borno, worsened by recent flooding and the protracted conflict. Initial reports suggest that the farmers had entered a high-risk area outside the military's protected corridors, where militants are known to operate and landmines abound.
(With inputs from agencies.)
