GOC's Strategic Visits to Boost Army Morale and Youth Integration
The General Officer Commanding of Spear Corps recently assessed operational readiness in Manipur's Red Shield Division and interacted with NCC cadets in Nagaland to boost morale and foster national integration among youth. Emphasizing troop welfare and high standards, the visits underline strengthening security and unity.
The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Spear Corps undertook a critical visit to the Red Shield Division in Manipur to evaluate their operational preparedness. As per an official statement, this visit focused on enhancing the division's capabilities and morale amid ongoing counter-insurgency initiatives and ensuring regional security.
Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar, AVSM, YSM, reviewed Indian Army units at Kumbi and Andro, examining the troops' readiness to address local security concerns. He engaged in strategic dialogues with the Red Shield Division's leadership and key military commanders to dissect the region's current security challenges and fortify defenses.
The GOC praised the army's commitment, highlighting their professionalism and neutrality in tackling internal security issues. Last month, he also attended a National Integration Camp organized by the NCC in Nagaland, reinforcing the army's efforts to nurture national unity among youth and celebrate cultural diversity.
