Record-Breaking Devotees Mark First 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025

As the initial 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025 unfolded on Makar Sankranti, the sacred event witnessed an extraordinary turnout on Tuesday, with over 10 million devotees assembling at the Triveni Sangam to partake in the holy bath, according to Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar.

The DGP shared with ANI that more than 98 lakh attendees had already taken the dip by 7 AM. By now, the numbers are believed to have surpassed the one crore mark. Senior officials, including the DGP, Chief Secretary, and Chief Minister, closely monitored the event from various control rooms to ensure smooth proceedings.

The entire state joined in the celebrations with citizens participating in holy dips in major cities such as Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Ayodhya. In honor of the festival, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt congratulations to all who earned virtue by partaking in the event. Sadhu representatives from 13 Sanatan Dharma Akharas also participated, highlighting the deep religious significance of the occasion.

