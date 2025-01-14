Left Menu

Record-Breaking Devotees Mark First 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025

Over 10 million devotees have participated in the first 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025 at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Makar Sankranti. Marking a historic turnout, various Akharas and officials ensured smooth operations for the spiritual event, celebrating India's deep-rooted cultural traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 10:18 IST
Visual of devotees on Makar Sankranti in Prayagraj. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the initial 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025 unfolded on Makar Sankranti, the sacred event witnessed an extraordinary turnout on Tuesday, with over 10 million devotees assembling at the Triveni Sangam to partake in the holy bath, according to Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar.

The DGP shared with ANI that more than 98 lakh attendees had already taken the dip by 7 AM. By now, the numbers are believed to have surpassed the one crore mark. Senior officials, including the DGP, Chief Secretary, and Chief Minister, closely monitored the event from various control rooms to ensure smooth proceedings.

The entire state joined in the celebrations with citizens participating in holy dips in major cities such as Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Ayodhya. In honor of the festival, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt congratulations to all who earned virtue by partaking in the event. Sadhu representatives from 13 Sanatan Dharma Akharas also participated, highlighting the deep religious significance of the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

