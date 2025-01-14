Safex Chemicals: Celebrating 34 Years of Innovation and Growth

On its 34th Foundation Day, Safex Chemicals Group unveiled an employee engagement campaign that highlights its historical achievements and future aspirations. This chemical industry leader, originally founded by Late Mr. S.K. Jindal and Mr. S.K. Chaudhary, was once a small facility in Bahadurgarh, Haryana.

Through initiatives like the 'Walk to Your Dreams' Challenge and the 'Dream Big' program, Safex pays tribute to its evolution and visionary founders. The company's significant growth is marked by a major acquisition of the UK-based Briar Chemicals and increasing its global footprint across 21 states.

An innovative 'Jukebox' initiative brings a musical element to the celebration, connecting employees with Safex's journey year by year. As it stands as the 18th largest agrochemical firm, Safex continues to solidify its legacy of growth, innovation, and commitment to the agrochemical sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)