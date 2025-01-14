TurkStream Gas Pipeline Tensions Rise
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United States of attempting to sabotage the TurkStream gas pipeline, a key route for Russian gas to Turkey and Europe. Russia claimed to have downed nine Ukrainian drones targeting the pipeline, labeling the incident as 'energy terrorism'.
Updated: 14-01-2025 14:32 IST
In a sharp accusation on Tuesday, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov charged the United States with aiming to cripple the TurkStream gas pipeline.
This critical infrastructure, through which Russian gas reaches Turkey and Europe, is alleged to have faced a sabotage attempt involving Ukrainian drones.
On Monday, Russian authorities reported the interception of nine drones believed to be targeting the pipeline, denouncing the move as an 'act of energy terrorism.'
