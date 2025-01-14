European Shares Bounce Back Amid Tariff Speculation

In a modest rebound, European shares recouped some recent losses on Tuesday following reports suggesting that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump might pursue a phased approach to implementing tariffs, prompting gains in sectors such as automobiles.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed by 0.5% by mid-morning, recovering from a 1.4% slide over the last two sessions. The advance was attributed to a Bloomberg report indicating discussions within Trump's economic team about gradually increasing tariffs, leading to a cautious optimism among investors.

The impact rippled through various sectors; automobiles witnessed a surge of 1.5%, technology stocks rose by 1.2%, and euro zone lenders gained 1.7%. Yet, oil and gas stocks were down, with BP taking a hit due to a forecast of reduced fourth-quarter profits. Amidst these shifts, Ocado Group's shares soared after reporting robust sales growth.

