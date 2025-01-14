Left Menu

Metinvest Halts Operations at Critical Ukrainian Coking Coal Mine Amid Security Threats

Ukrainian steelmaker Metinvest has paused its operations at Ukraine's only coking coal mine in Pokrovsk due to advancing Russian forces. This move affects Ukraine’s steel industry, already weakened since the 2022 invasion. Metinvest is exploring alternative coal sources to sustain steel production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:39 IST
Metinvest Halts Operations at Critical Ukrainian Coking Coal Mine Amid Security Threats

Ukrainian steel producer Metinvest has announced the suspension of operations at the crucial coking coal mine in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, due to escalating security concerns linked to the advancing Russian military.

The halt in production, reported by Reuters on Monday, leaves Ukraine's steel industry vulnerable as it relies solely on this mine for coking coal, essential for steelmaking, which has already been significantly impacted since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Metinvest is actively working on contingency plans, including increasing coking coal imports from its US subsidiary, to mitigate the impact of the mine's closure on the country's vital metallurgical sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025