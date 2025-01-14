Metinvest Halts Operations at Critical Ukrainian Coking Coal Mine Amid Security Threats
Ukrainian steelmaker Metinvest has paused its operations at Ukraine's only coking coal mine in Pokrovsk due to advancing Russian forces. This move affects Ukraine’s steel industry, already weakened since the 2022 invasion. Metinvest is exploring alternative coal sources to sustain steel production.
Ukrainian steel producer Metinvest has announced the suspension of operations at the crucial coking coal mine in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, due to escalating security concerns linked to the advancing Russian military.
The halt in production, reported by Reuters on Monday, leaves Ukraine's steel industry vulnerable as it relies solely on this mine for coking coal, essential for steelmaking, which has already been significantly impacted since Russia's invasion in February 2022.
Metinvest is actively working on contingency plans, including increasing coking coal imports from its US subsidiary, to mitigate the impact of the mine's closure on the country's vital metallurgical sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Metinvest
- Ukraine
- coking
- coal
- mine
- Pokrovsk
- steelmaking
- Russia
- import
- suspension
ALSO READ
Hunger Crisis in Gaza: The Unmet Challenge of Recognizing Famine
Jasprit Bumrah: ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year Nominee Leads the Charge
Leading Ladies: ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year Nominees Unveiled
Hindalco's Strategic Move: Meenakshi Coal Mine Set for 2028 Launch
Lunar Gold Rush: Navigating the Ethical Minefield of Moon Mining