Metinvest Halts Operations at Critical Ukrainian Coking Coal Mine Amid Security Threats

Ukrainian steel producer Metinvest has announced the suspension of operations at the crucial coking coal mine in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, due to escalating security concerns linked to the advancing Russian military.

The halt in production, reported by Reuters on Monday, leaves Ukraine's steel industry vulnerable as it relies solely on this mine for coking coal, essential for steelmaking, which has already been significantly impacted since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Metinvest is actively working on contingency plans, including increasing coking coal imports from its US subsidiary, to mitigate the impact of the mine's closure on the country's vital metallurgical sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)