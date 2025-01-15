Asian Markets Waver Amid US Inflation Concerns

Asian stock markets exhibited mixed results on Wednesday, trailing Wall Street's mostly positive performance as investors await crucial US inflation figures that could sway the Federal Reserve's decisions on rate cuts.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 inched up by 0.1%, while South Korea's Kospi increased by 0.2% amid political uncertainty owing to the recent detention of the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.2%, influenced by talks of potential tariff hikes by the incoming US administration.

The anxiety surrounding US inflation, alongside fluctuations in Big Tech stocks like Nvidia and Eli Lilly, contributed to a roller-coaster day for indexes. Anticipated earnings reports from major financial firms are also adding pressure on the market, especially as Treasury yields continue to climb.

(With inputs from agencies.)