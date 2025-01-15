Left Menu

Asian Markets Waver Amid US Inflation Concerns

Asian stocks showed mixed results following Wall Street's performance ahead of key US inflation data. Concerns over inflation influence potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. South Korean political unrest and economic changes in Hong Kong also impacted regional markets. Big Tech stocks experienced fluctuations, further affecting indexes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 15-01-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 10:33 IST
Asian stock markets exhibited mixed results on Wednesday, trailing Wall Street's mostly positive performance as investors await crucial US inflation figures that could sway the Federal Reserve's decisions on rate cuts.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 inched up by 0.1%, while South Korea's Kospi increased by 0.2% amid political uncertainty owing to the recent detention of the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.2%, influenced by talks of potential tariff hikes by the incoming US administration.

The anxiety surrounding US inflation, alongside fluctuations in Big Tech stocks like Nvidia and Eli Lilly, contributed to a roller-coaster day for indexes. Anticipated earnings reports from major financial firms are also adding pressure on the market, especially as Treasury yields continue to climb.

