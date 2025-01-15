Tragic Escalator Accident: Child Falls to Death in Delhi Mall

A tragic escalator accident in Delhi's Pacific Mall, located in Tilak Nagar, claimed the life of a three-year-old on Tuesday. Police officials reported the incident on Wednesday, stating that the child was part of a group visiting from Uttam Nagar to watch a movie.

The mishap occurred at approximately 5:45 pm while the group was occupied with purchasing movie tickets. The child reportedly wandered towards the escalator, attempting to slide along the handrail, and subsequently fell. Immediate medical attention was sought; however, the child was declared dead upon arrival at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital.

Law enforcement confirmed receiving information from DDU Hospital about the tragic development around 7 pm. Further inquiries uncovered that a woman from Uttam Nagar, along with family and children, was at the Pacific Mall for a movie outing. During ticket purchases, the child, named Vishal, approached the escalator leading to the fatal accident. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)