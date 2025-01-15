Left Menu

BP Inks Landmark Deal with Iraq for Kirkuk Oil Revitalization

Iraq and BP are set to sign a significant agreement for the development of Kirkuk oil and gas fields, aiming to increase oil production by 150,000 bpd under a new profit-sharing model. The deal, larger than a previous substantial contract, seeks to boost gas production and reduce flaring by 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:58 IST
BP Inks Landmark Deal with Iraq for Kirkuk Oil Revitalization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iraq and British oil behemoth BP are on the brink of signing a transformative deal expected to revitalize four oil and gas fields in Kirkuk by early February, according to oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani during his visit to the UK. This contract is anticipated to surpass the 2023 TotalEnergies deal in Basra, which was valued at approximately $27 billion.

A preliminary agreement was noted by Iraq's state news agency, aiming to reassess the redevelopment of Kirkuk and adjacent fields. The deal promises to significantly enhance oil production, upping it by 150,000 barrels per day and includes important gas components. Abdel-Ghani highlighted ambitions to mitigate wasteful flaring practices by 2028.

The historic contract is expected to differ from its predecessors by offering more attractive profit-sharing terms to foreign companies like BP, which holds a long-standing stake in Iraq. The Kirkuk fields, with an estimated 9 billion barrels of recoverable oil, may see rejuvenated activity in the coming years, reflecting Iraq's ongoing efforts to maximize its oil output.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025