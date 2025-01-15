BP Inks Landmark Deal with Iraq for Kirkuk Oil Revitalization

Iraq and British oil behemoth BP are on the brink of signing a transformative deal expected to revitalize four oil and gas fields in Kirkuk by early February, according to oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani during his visit to the UK. This contract is anticipated to surpass the 2023 TotalEnergies deal in Basra, which was valued at approximately $27 billion.

A preliminary agreement was noted by Iraq's state news agency, aiming to reassess the redevelopment of Kirkuk and adjacent fields. The deal promises to significantly enhance oil production, upping it by 150,000 barrels per day and includes important gas components. Abdel-Ghani highlighted ambitions to mitigate wasteful flaring practices by 2028.

The historic contract is expected to differ from its predecessors by offering more attractive profit-sharing terms to foreign companies like BP, which holds a long-standing stake in Iraq. The Kirkuk fields, with an estimated 9 billion barrels of recoverable oil, may see rejuvenated activity in the coming years, reflecting Iraq's ongoing efforts to maximize its oil output.

