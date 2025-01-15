Ukraine's Energy Resilience Amid Russian Strikes

In a dramatic escalation of conflict, Russia launched a significant missile and drone assault on Ukraine, focusing on energy infrastructure in the nation's western regions. This recent aggression against Ukraine's power systems exemplifies Russia's sustained targeting of critical facilities as the country faces the harsh realities of winter.

The strike, which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described as 'another massive Russian attack,' saw the deployment of 40 missiles and over 70 drones. Despite Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepting at least 30 missiles, the assault caused significant threats to gas and energy facilities that are pivotal for Ukrainian citizens' daily lives.

Western Kyiv, along with regions like Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk, has repeatedly been under siege, forcing thousands to seek refuge in underground shelters. As Ukraine grapples with persistent power outages, Zelenskiy continues to appeal to Western allies for heightened air defense capabilities, delving into potential production licenses for advanced defense systems to safeguard the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)