India on Fast Track to Achieve 20% Ethanol Blending Milestone

India will attain a 20% ethanol blending target within the next two months, reducing pollution and oil import dependency. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari noted that major car manufacturers have adapted to bio-ethanol fuel. This move promises significant emission reductions and economic benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:42 IST
  • India

India is set to meet its ambitious goal of 20% ethanol blending in petrol within the upcoming two months, announced Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday. This initiative, initially piloted in 2001, is expected to substantially curb pollution levels nationwide.

Addressing an event, Gadkari highlighted the pivotal role of major automobile manufacturers such as Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and Hyundai Motors, who have started producing vehicles that run on 100% bio-ethanol. He emphasized the severe pollution challenges worsened by India's heavy reliance on fossil fuel imports, worth Rs 22 lakh crore.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023, the ethanol-blended petrol initiative is part of a phased rollout, starting with 15 cities. By using ethanol derived from sugarcane and other agricultural products, India aims to lessen its dependence on imported oil while achieving up to a 50% reduction in carbon monoxide emissions for specific vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

