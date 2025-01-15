India on Fast Track to Achieve 20% Ethanol Blending Milestone

India is set to meet its ambitious goal of 20% ethanol blending in petrol within the upcoming two months, announced Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday. This initiative, initially piloted in 2001, is expected to substantially curb pollution levels nationwide.

Addressing an event, Gadkari highlighted the pivotal role of major automobile manufacturers such as Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and Hyundai Motors, who have started producing vehicles that run on 100% bio-ethanol. He emphasized the severe pollution challenges worsened by India's heavy reliance on fossil fuel imports, worth Rs 22 lakh crore.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023, the ethanol-blended petrol initiative is part of a phased rollout, starting with 15 cities. By using ethanol derived from sugarcane and other agricultural products, India aims to lessen its dependence on imported oil while achieving up to a 50% reduction in carbon monoxide emissions for specific vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)