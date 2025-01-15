Amit Shah Launches Fast Track Immigration Nationwide

In a significant stride towards facilitating international travel, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced the nationwide expansion of the 'Fast Track Immigration - Trusted Traveller Program' (FTI-TTP). This initiative will now be available at major airports in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, and Ahmedabad, alongside its initial launch at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

The program is part of the 'Viksit Bharat'@2047 vision, aiming to provide seamless and secure immigration experiences for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cardholders. Early participants benefit from the program free of charge, with the enrolment process facilitated through an online portal.

Travellers enrolled in this initiative can expect an efficient process at participating airports. By scanning their boarding pass and passport at the e-gates, their biometrics will be authenticated, subsequently allowing them smooth passage through the immigration checkpoints. The program is set to enhance operations at 21 major Indian airports.

