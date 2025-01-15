AAP's Priyanka Kakkar Criticizes BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri Amid Delhi Election Tensions

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has vocally condemned recent remarks made by BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, terming them as indicative of the party's 'anti-woman mindset.' Kakkar urged voters to consider these statements when making their electoral decisions.

Bidhuri, who has recently drawn media attention for his comments regarding Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, is contesting the Kalkaji seat against rivals including Congress' Alka Lamba and AAP's Atishi.

On another front, Kakkar addressed the ongoing ED investigation into the alleged liquor scam involving AAP. She criticized the handling of the case, noting the lack of prosecutorial approval despite prolonged detentions, and referring to statements from the ED court and the Supreme Court expressing concern over the investigation's integrity.

As the February 5 Delhi assembly polls draw near, candidates are finalizing their nominations, with the last date set for January 17. The AAP, boasting a dominant win in the 2020 elections, faces competition from a BJP seeking redemption, while Congress seeks to regain lost ground after setbacks in recent terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)