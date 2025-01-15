Left Menu

AAP's Priyanka Kakkar Criticizes BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri Amid Delhi Election Tensions

AAP's Priyanka Kakkar criticizes BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri for 'anti-woman' comments, sparking political tension ahead of Delhi Assembly elections. Kakkar highlights BJP's challenges with women voters, while also addressing the ED's probe into the alleged liquor scam involving AAP leaders. Delhi polls happen February 5, with counting on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:23 IST
AAP's Priyanka Kakkar Criticizes BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri Amid Delhi Election Tensions
Aam Admi Party (AAP) national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has vocally condemned recent remarks made by BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, terming them as indicative of the party's 'anti-woman mindset.' Kakkar urged voters to consider these statements when making their electoral decisions.

Bidhuri, who has recently drawn media attention for his comments regarding Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, is contesting the Kalkaji seat against rivals including Congress' Alka Lamba and AAP's Atishi.

On another front, Kakkar addressed the ongoing ED investigation into the alleged liquor scam involving AAP. She criticized the handling of the case, noting the lack of prosecutorial approval despite prolonged detentions, and referring to statements from the ED court and the Supreme Court expressing concern over the investigation's integrity.

As the February 5 Delhi assembly polls draw near, candidates are finalizing their nominations, with the last date set for January 17. The AAP, boasting a dominant win in the 2020 elections, faces competition from a BJP seeking redemption, while Congress seeks to regain lost ground after setbacks in recent terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025