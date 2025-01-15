Left Menu

Sweden Pioneers World's Second Permanent Nuclear Waste Storage

Sweden has started building the world's second permanent storage facility for spent nuclear fuel. This site, located at Forsmark, will store 12,000 tons of radioactive waste for 100,000 years. The initiative plays a crucial role in Sweden's climate transition and nuclear waste management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:40 IST
Sweden Pioneers World's Second Permanent Nuclear Waste Storage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sweden has launched the construction of a permanent storage facility for spent nuclear fuel, marking the second such site globally. Strategically crafted to store toxic waste for 100,000 years, this landmark facility signifies a pivotal moment in nuclear waste management and the climate transition.

Environment Minister Romina Pourmokhtari emphasized the importance of the Forsmark site, calling it a groundbreaking achievement. To date, Finland is the only nation nearing completion of a similar project, reinforcing the global demand for innovative nuclear waste disposal solutions.

Concerns linger as the Swedish non-profit MKG questions the safety of the facility's copper capsules. However, SKB asserts that safety measures have been meticulously planned, underscoring the project's significance for Sweden's energy future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025