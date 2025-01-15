Sweden Pioneers World's Second Permanent Nuclear Waste Storage

Sweden has launched the construction of a permanent storage facility for spent nuclear fuel, marking the second such site globally. Strategically crafted to store toxic waste for 100,000 years, this landmark facility signifies a pivotal moment in nuclear waste management and the climate transition.

Environment Minister Romina Pourmokhtari emphasized the importance of the Forsmark site, calling it a groundbreaking achievement. To date, Finland is the only nation nearing completion of a similar project, reinforcing the global demand for innovative nuclear waste disposal solutions.

Concerns linger as the Swedish non-profit MKG questions the safety of the facility's copper capsules. However, SKB asserts that safety measures have been meticulously planned, underscoring the project's significance for Sweden's energy future.

(With inputs from agencies.)