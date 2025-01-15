Left Menu

Amit Shah Unveils Major Developments in Gujarat, Celebrates Modi's Transformative Leadership

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated major infrastructure projects in Kalol, highlighting PM Modi's leadership. Projects include underpasses, new schools, and major roads, aiming to enhance connectivity and education. Shah emphasized Modi's impact on national security and economic growth, foreseeing India as a global leader by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:09 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah (PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated 19 development projects and laid the foundation for eight others worth Rs 194 crore in Kalol, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, as announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday.

Shah cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as instrumental in streamlining development processes, contrasting the previous administration's struggles. Key efforts involve constructing underpasses in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha area, upgrading school facilities, and launching a six-lane road between Kalol and Sanand.

Shah highlighted Modi's national achievements, including the revocation of Article 370 and the construction of the Ram temple. He credited Modi's leadership for economic growth and transformative progress, aiming to position India as a world leader by 2047. This developmental culture initiated in Gujarat persists under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

