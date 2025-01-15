Left Menu

Biden's Last-Minute Sanctions: A Trump-Proof Russia Clampdown

The U.S. imposed new sanctions targeting over 250 Russian and Chinese entities, seeking to cement existing measures before Trump's presidency. The sanctions, termed 'Trump-proof,' require congressional approval for reversal and aim to prevent evasion schemes involving Russian and Chinese financial systems.

Updated: 15-01-2025 23:39 IST
The United States intensified its sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, targeting over 250 entities, including some in China, to tighten pressure on Moscow as the Biden administration's term nears its end. The sanctions aim to fortify earlier measures before Donald Trump's new presidential term.

The Treasury has embarked on imposing new restrictions on nearly 100 entities, including Russian banks and energy companies previously sanctioned, complicating any attempts to lift these measures without congressional approval once Trump's administration begins.

Additionally, Washington sanctioned Keremet Bank from Kyrgyzstan over alleged cooperation with Russian officials to bypass U.S. sanctions. The Biden administration's actions underscore ongoing efforts to counter sanctions evasion and influence diplomatic negotiations with Russia concerning the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

