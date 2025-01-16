Avendus Future Leaders Fund III Secures INR 850 Crore in First Close

Avendus Future Leaders Fund III (FLF III) has successfully secured Rs 850 crore in its initial close, marking a significant milestone for the firm's investment platform. The fund has set an ambitious target of raising Rs 1,500 crore, with a green shoe option of an additional equal amount.

Registered as a Category-II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) with SEBI, FLF III aims to make strategic investments across financial services, healthcare, technology, consumer goods, and manufacturing. The average ticket size for investments is projected between Rs 150-300 crore.

The fund has garnered contributions from leading domestic family offices and Indian institutions. With its predecessor funds delivering substantial returns, FLF III is poised to continue building on this success, showcasing solid commitment to consistent compounding through upcoming investments, notably starting with the healthcare sector.

