Acies Achieves Category Leader Status in Chartis Research Report

Financial technology innovator Acies has been named a Category Leader in Chartis Research's 2024 report on Credit Portfolio Management Solutions Market Quadrants. This accolade underscores Acies' proficiency in delivering sophisticated credit risk management tools tailored to the dynamic needs of financial institutions worldwide.

Anish Shah, Research Director at Chartis, attributes Acies' performance to its comprehensive expansion across banking verticals, supported by robust technology infrastructure. The Kepler suite, including the Early Warning System and IFRS 9 automation platform, exemplifies Acies' capacity to automate and streamline credit risk processes efficiently.

Arindam Banerjee, Head of Business Development at Acies, expressed pride in the recognition, emphasizing the company's commitment to providing transformative solutions that help clients navigate credit risk challenges effectively. Acies continues to drive innovation in the financial technology sector, ensuring compliance and efficiency in a rapidly changing financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)