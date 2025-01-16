Left Menu

Acies Achieves Category Leader Status in Chartis Research Report

Acies has been recognized as a Category Leader in the 2024 Credit Portfolio Management Solutions Market Quadrants report by Chartis Research. The company’s success stems from its innovative credit risk solutions, such as Kepler and Revolutio, which meet the evolving demands of financial institutions globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:01 IST
Acies Achieves Category Leader Status in Chartis Research Report
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Financial technology innovator Acies has been named a Category Leader in Chartis Research's 2024 report on Credit Portfolio Management Solutions Market Quadrants. This accolade underscores Acies' proficiency in delivering sophisticated credit risk management tools tailored to the dynamic needs of financial institutions worldwide.

Anish Shah, Research Director at Chartis, attributes Acies' performance to its comprehensive expansion across banking verticals, supported by robust technology infrastructure. The Kepler suite, including the Early Warning System and IFRS 9 automation platform, exemplifies Acies' capacity to automate and streamline credit risk processes efficiently.

Arindam Banerjee, Head of Business Development at Acies, expressed pride in the recognition, emphasizing the company's commitment to providing transformative solutions that help clients navigate credit risk challenges effectively. Acies continues to drive innovation in the financial technology sector, ensuring compliance and efficiency in a rapidly changing financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025