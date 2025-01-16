Left Menu

West Bengal: Climate Finance as a Development Priority

West Bengal's chief secretary, Manoj Pant, emphasized that addressing climate change goes beyond being an environmental concern; it is a development imperative needing more financial resources. A workshop highlighted the necessity for ecosystem-based investments and climate-resilient agriculture. Collaboration is essential for preparing funding proposals and fostering sustainable growth.

Updated: 16-01-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:32 IST
West Bengal's chief secretary, Manoj Pant, highlighted the urgent need for integrating financial resources into tackling climate change, citing it as not only an environmental issue but also a core development priority during a workshop on India's Green Transition Plan.

The event, organized by the Union ministry of environment, focused on increasing climate finance access amidst challenges like limited institutional capacity and few viable projects. Pant advocated for ecosystem-based investments and promoting climate-resilient agriculture.

Economic advisor Rajasree Ray stressed the importance of a unified approach for low-carbon growth involving stakeholders and the adaptation of green guidelines. Key industry figures attended, underscoring the significance of collaborative, context-specific funding models to support sustainable development.

