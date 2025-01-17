Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Supercharges India's EV Transformation

Maruti Suzuki plans to install fast-charging stations in India's top 100 cities and explore a battery rental service to boost electric vehicle (EV) adoption. Despite EVs accounting for just a small fraction of annual car sales, initiatives aim to address infrastructure challenges and consumer concerns.

Updated: 17-01-2025 15:53 IST
Maruti Suzuki has announced a bold initiative to accelerate electric vehicle (EV) adoption in India by installing fast-charging stations in the top 100 cities, positioned every 5 to 10 kilometers. This strategic move aims to combat the infrastructure and cost hurdles currently impeding consumer interest in EVs.

At the recent auto show in New Delhi, Maruti unveiled its first EV, the e Vitara SUV, alongside plans for an expansive charging network and comprehensive roadside assistance services. The company is also contemplating battery rental services to alleviate consumer anxiety about limited charging access, a significant barrier to EV popularity in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attending the auto show, urged investors to seize the opportunity for substantial investments in India's auto sector, bolstered by a growing youthful population and urbanization. Despite challenges, the government's readiness to relax EV incentives signals promising growth prospects for the industry.

