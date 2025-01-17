BJP Unveils Ambitious Election Manifesto for Delhi

On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) revealed its 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, focusing on bolstering healthcare, empowering women, supporting senior citizens, and improving access to essential services. The party committed to launching new schemes and refining existing ones to foster a more inclusive atmosphere in the capital.

JP Nadda, BJP's National President and Union Minister, presented the party's manifesto, promising significant welfare measures. Notably, the party vowed financial support under the Matritva Suraksha Yojana, providing six nutritional kits and Rs 21,000 for pregnant women's health. Further, the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana will offer Rs 2,500 monthly aid to women in need.

The manifesto highlights healthcare advancements, promising the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Delhi for up to Rs 5 lakh in free medical services. An additional Rs 5 lakh cover would supplement low-income families. Senior citizens are assured free medical services and increased pensions, while Atal Canteens in underserved areas will offer meals for Rs 5. The BJP promises to maintain current welfare programs while enhancing their transparency and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)