BJP Unveils Ambitious Election Manifesto for Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party launched its 'Sankalp Patra' for the Delhi Assembly elections, promising enhancements in healthcare, women's empowerment, and senior citizen welfare. Key initiatives include financial aid under the Matritva Suraksha Yojana, Ayushman Bharat implementation, and introducing Atal Canteens for nutritious meals. The party aims to prioritize transparency and efficiency.

Updated: 17-01-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:18 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party's National President and Union Minister JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) revealed its 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, focusing on bolstering healthcare, empowering women, supporting senior citizens, and improving access to essential services. The party committed to launching new schemes and refining existing ones to foster a more inclusive atmosphere in the capital.

JP Nadda, BJP's National President and Union Minister, presented the party's manifesto, promising significant welfare measures. Notably, the party vowed financial support under the Matritva Suraksha Yojana, providing six nutritional kits and Rs 21,000 for pregnant women's health. Further, the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana will offer Rs 2,500 monthly aid to women in need.

The manifesto highlights healthcare advancements, promising the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Delhi for up to Rs 5 lakh in free medical services. An additional Rs 5 lakh cover would supplement low-income families. Senior citizens are assured free medical services and increased pensions, while Atal Canteens in underserved areas will offer meals for Rs 5. The BJP promises to maintain current welfare programs while enhancing their transparency and efficiency.

