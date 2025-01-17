Vijayawada Railway Station Earns 'Eat Right Station' Certification

In a significant achievement, Vijayawada Railway Station has secured the coveted 'Eat Right Station' certification from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). This accolade recognizes the station's commitment to maintaining exemplary hygiene and safe food practices for the benefit of its passengers.

The station scored an impressive 85% or higher to be awarded the five-star certification. This recognition makes Vijayawada the second station in its division, and the fifth in the South Central Railway zone, to achieve such high standards. The certification is granted to stations that adhere strictly to FSSAI's guidelines on food storage and hygiene, as well as the provision of nutritious meals to travelers.

Key contributors included M. Sowribala, Chief Medical Superintendent, and M. Sailaja, Station Director, among others. The Division's efforts, including rigorous training for catering vendors and regular checks on food safety, were vital in clinching this certification, which is valid until January 2027. The initiative aligns with FSSAI's 'Eat Right India' movement, aiming to promote safe and healthy food across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)