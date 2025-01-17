Fiery Setback: Blaze Engulfs Major Battery Storage Facility Near San Francisco

A massive fire has erupted at one of the world's largest battery storage facilities, located near San Francisco. The Vistra Corp's Moss Landing energy storage facility was set ablaze Thursday and continues to burn, releasing toxic fumes into the atmosphere.

The fire, which has consumed approximately 40% of the building, shows no sign of spreading beyond the facility. Fire personnel have opted to let the building burn rather than actively suppress it. The incident has prompted evacuations in the surrounding area, but no injuries have been reported thus far.

The fire's cause is still under investigation, and the financial ramifications for Vistra remain undetermined. Lithium-ion batteries, central to this facility, are increasingly crucial in the electric vehicle market, making this fire a potential setback for the energy storage sector. The adjacent Tesla facility remains untouched by the flames.

