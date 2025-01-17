Russia's New Alliances: Strategic Pacts in Global Power Shift

In a significant geopolitical maneuver, Russia has secured a strategic partnership with Iran, complementing its alliances with China and North Korea. These agreements are shaping the global power balance, as Russia seeks to counterbalance Western influence, particularly from the United States.

The Russia-China partnership, declared in February 2022, emphasizes economic and technological collaboration without forming a formal military alliance. Meanwhile, Russia's recent pact with North Korea includes a mutual defense clause, further solidifying their support in ongoing conflicts, particularly in Ukraine.

The newly signed Russia-Iran agreement, while not as extensive in defense terms, marks an expansion in cooperation across trade and energy sectors. Both nations are committed to military-technical cooperation, despite U.S. concerns over potential arms transfers fueling the Ukraine war.

