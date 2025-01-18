Inferno at Moss Landing Battery Plant Sparks Questions on Safety

In Moss Landing, a significant battery storage facility operated by Vistra Corp has been engulfed in flames since Thursday. The fire, which has now been largely contained, did not impact the Tesla battery facility nearby. Discussions continue regarding the failure of a water-based mitigation system designed to control such incidents.

North County Fire District's Chief Joel Mendoza confirmed that while most of the blaze has been subdued, careful monitoring is in place. The incident has raised questions over safety measures, and Vistra officials are launching a comprehensive investigation into what went wrong with the fire suppression system.

No personnel were injured as site evacuations were enforced promptly. The broader impact on the energy storage sector and any financial repercussions for Vistra remain speculative at this point. However, the fire's fallout highlights ongoing challenges and potential risks within the rapidly growing lithium-ion battery market.

(With inputs from agencies.)