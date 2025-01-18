Justice Demanded in RG Kar Medical College Tragedy
Dr. Rohan Krishnan of FAIMA demands capital punishment for culprits in RG Kar Medical College case. The victim's family persists in their pursuit of justice, criticizing CBI's role. The Sealdah Court's impending verdict follows a shocking crime involving multiple suspects and sparking nationwide protests.
Dr. Rohan Krishnan, Chief Patron of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), has fervently called for capital punishment against those accused in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital case. His demand follows the brutal rape and murder of a doctor on duty at a West Bengal government hospital. Expressing solidarity with the victim's family, Dr. Krishnan emphasized the need for stringent legal action.
As the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court prepares to deliver its verdict in this high-profile case, the father of the deceased has declared unwavering commitment to pursuing justice. He highlighted forensic evidence indicating involvement of multiple perpetrators, stating that the family will neither rest nor relent until justice is achieved.
Criticism was directed at the Central Bureau of Investigation for its purported inaction. The victim's family has questioned both the High Court and Supreme Court, seeking answers and accountability. Despite these challenges, they await a decision that many hope will bring closure more than two months after the crime shook the nation, leading to the arrest of suspect Sanjay Roy.
