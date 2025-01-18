Left Menu

Court Awaits Sentencing in High-Profile Murder of Sharon Raj

The Neyyattinkara Additional District Sessions Court is set to declare the sentence for SS Greeshma in the murder of Sharon Raj. Greeshma was convicted of multiple charges, including murder, after allegedly poisoning Sharon. The prosecution seeks maximum punishment, while the defense requests leniency due to her young age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:09 IST
Court Awaits Sentencing in High-Profile Murder of Sharon Raj
Greeshma being produced at the Additional District Sessions Court in Neyyattinkara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Additional District Sessions Court in Neyyattinkara will reveal the sentence for SS Greeshma in the Sharon Raj murder case on Monday, January 20. Following her conviction on January 17, arguments were made by both the defense and prosecution regarding Greeshma's punishment.

The prosecution is pushing for the maximum sentence, labeling the crime as 'rarest of rare,' ironically opposed by the defense appealing for clemency given Greeshma's age. Both Greeshma and Sharon's parents were present for the significant court session.

Greeshma addressed the court with a written statement, emphasizing her youth and academic background. Convicted under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, her charges range from murder to destruction of evidence. Her uncle, Nirmalakumaran Nair, was found guilty of aiding in the crime, while her mother was acquitted.

The murder case, which dates back to October 14, 2022, involved Greeshma allegedly killing her boyfriend Sharon with poisoned herbal medicine. Sharon's deathbed revelation to a magistrate was pivotal, leading to the arrest and conviction. The investigation was thorough, resulting in a charge sheet filed in January 2023 by a dedicated police team.

The trial took over a year, wrapping up with testimonies from more than 95 witnesses. Greeshma reportedly committed the crime to end her relationship with Sharon, intending to marry someone else. His refusal led to the tragic turn of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025