Court Awaits Sentencing in High-Profile Murder of Sharon Raj

The Additional District Sessions Court in Neyyattinkara will reveal the sentence for SS Greeshma in the Sharon Raj murder case on Monday, January 20. Following her conviction on January 17, arguments were made by both the defense and prosecution regarding Greeshma's punishment.

The prosecution is pushing for the maximum sentence, labeling the crime as 'rarest of rare,' ironically opposed by the defense appealing for clemency given Greeshma's age. Both Greeshma and Sharon's parents were present for the significant court session.

Greeshma addressed the court with a written statement, emphasizing her youth and academic background. Convicted under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, her charges range from murder to destruction of evidence. Her uncle, Nirmalakumaran Nair, was found guilty of aiding in the crime, while her mother was acquitted.

The murder case, which dates back to October 14, 2022, involved Greeshma allegedly killing her boyfriend Sharon with poisoned herbal medicine. Sharon's deathbed revelation to a magistrate was pivotal, leading to the arrest and conviction. The investigation was thorough, resulting in a charge sheet filed in January 2023 by a dedicated police team.

The trial took over a year, wrapping up with testimonies from more than 95 witnesses. Greeshma reportedly committed the crime to end her relationship with Sharon, intending to marry someone else. His refusal led to the tragic turn of events.

