Left Menu

China Extends Currency Swap Deal with Sri Lanka

China has renewed its 10 billion yuan currency swap facility with Sri Lanka for three more years. The agreement was initially signed in 2021, and its extension was announced following Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's visit to China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 18-01-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a significant financial development, China has renewed its currency swap facility worth 10 billion yuan (approximately USD 1.4 billion) with Sri Lanka for an additional three years. This renewal follows a bilateral agreement initially signed in 2021, according to a statement from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

The extension was confirmed in a joint statement at the end of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's official four-day visit to China. This move reflects growing economic ties between the two nations, further cemented during Dissanayake's second overseas trip since taking office in September. His first visit as president was to India in December last year.

This currency swap agreement, first established during the tenure of ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, serves as a critical financial tool to support Sri Lanka's economy amid its ongoing challenges. The extension indicates Beijing's continued commitment to bolstering financial support for Colombo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025