Sudan's Power Crisis Deepens Amid Ongoing Conflict

Most army-controlled areas in Sudan are facing extensive blackouts following drone strikes by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on power facilities, government officials and residents confirmed to Reuters. The blackouts commenced on Monday, notably affecting Sudan's northern state after an attack on Merowe Dam, the country's largest. Additionally, a technical issue has impacted River Nile and Red Sea states.

Over the weekend, the situation worsened with an overnight strike on the al-Shouk power station in eastern Sudan, leaving Gedaref, Kassala, and Sennar states offline. The affected regions encompass the majority of areas still under army control. The Sudanese army and RSF have been in prolonged conflict for almost two years now, with RSF controlling most of the western half of Sudan, further disrupting electricity generation.

The blackouts severely impact millions of internally displaced people, straining infrastructure and basic services. Emergency Lawyers, a human rights organization, warned about the dire humanitarian impact, particularly on hospitals and schools. The war has displaced more than 12 million people and global hunger assessments show nearly half the population urgently requires food aid. Efforts continue to restore the Merowe power station but have yet to succeed.

