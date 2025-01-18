Left Menu

Sudan's Power Crisis Deepens Amid Ongoing Conflict

Sudan faces widespread blackouts after the Rapid Support Forces launched drone attacks on power facilities, including Merowe Dam. The conflict between the army and RSF has led to severe disruptions, affecting millions of displaced people and threatening essential services like hospitals and schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 19:15 IST
Sudan's Power Crisis Deepens Amid Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Most army-controlled areas in Sudan are facing extensive blackouts following drone strikes by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on power facilities, government officials and residents confirmed to Reuters. The blackouts commenced on Monday, notably affecting Sudan's northern state after an attack on Merowe Dam, the country's largest. Additionally, a technical issue has impacted River Nile and Red Sea states.

Over the weekend, the situation worsened with an overnight strike on the al-Shouk power station in eastern Sudan, leaving Gedaref, Kassala, and Sennar states offline. The affected regions encompass the majority of areas still under army control. The Sudanese army and RSF have been in prolonged conflict for almost two years now, with RSF controlling most of the western half of Sudan, further disrupting electricity generation.

The blackouts severely impact millions of internally displaced people, straining infrastructure and basic services. Emergency Lawyers, a human rights organization, warned about the dire humanitarian impact, particularly on hospitals and schools. The war has displaced more than 12 million people and global hunger assessments show nearly half the population urgently requires food aid. Efforts continue to restore the Merowe power station but have yet to succeed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025