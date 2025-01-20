Teen Rage: Fatal Stabbing Near Delhi Police Bhawan

A 35-year-old man has died after a brutal stabbing by a teenager near Delhi Police Bhawan, police reported on Monday. The tragic incident took place under the jurisdiction of Kamla Market police station on Sunday evening.

Authorities identified the suspect as a 17-year-old juvenile. The altercation reportedly stemmed from a trivial argument near a local dhaba. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The incident quickly gained media attention as a video of the event circulated on social media. Delhi Police confirmed the arrest of the juvenile, noting that he is a 7th-grade dropout residing in the vicinity. A case has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)