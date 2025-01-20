Mahakumbh Fire Incident: Investigations Underway Amidst Robust Safety Measures

Avinash Chandra, Director General of Fire Services, addressed the media regarding the recent fire incident at Mahakumbh, emphasizing the thorough investigation being conducted by police and local authorities. While speculation surrounds the event, the definitive cause will be determined following an in-depth inquiry.

Chandra assured that fire safety measures at Mahakumbh were implemented with exceptional diligence. The site is equipped with 53 fire stations and 20 additional posts, complemented by a workforce exceeding 1,300 firemen and more than 300 vehicles. These measures underscore a swift response capability, promising a response time of around three minutes for any fire emergency.

In light of the recent fire due to a cooking gas cylinder explosion, which resulted in no casualties, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the scene to assess the situation. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed on the incident, indicating the high-level attention it has garnered.

