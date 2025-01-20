Left Menu

Karnataka Deputy CM Quashes Congress Rift Rumors

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar addressed speculations of an internal rift within the Congress, affirming his sole duty to protect the party and government. Denying any personal disagreements, he emphasized unity and accused media of spreading false information. The 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Constitution Convention' aims to uphold social justice.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In response to allegations of an internal rift within the Congress party in Karnataka, State Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar asserted on Monday that his primary responsibility is safeguarding the party and government.

'My duty is to preserve the party and protect the government. I have no other responsibilities,' Shivakumar told reporters, dismissing rumors of dissent and clarifying he harbors no disagreements with colleagues.

Addressing reports that some ministers voiced complaints to Rahul Gandhi about AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala, Shivakumar claimed the media is spreading misinformation. He called for focus on the significant national-level event in Belgaum, emphasizing the historical struggles to empower Congress.

The 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Constitution Convention' pledges to honor the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Baba Saheb Ambedkar, with over 60 national figures attending. Shivakumar reiterated the importance of party discipline, ensuring leaders and activists are treated with equality and respect.

