Amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the Russian rouble has made a dramatic comeback, emerging as the best-performing currency in emerging markets as of 2025, despite facing U.S.-imposed energy sanctions earlier this year.

The rouble's fortunes shifted in 2024 when military advancements turned the tide in Russia's favor, overcoming declining oil revenues, although incursions by Ukraine into Russia led to setbacks. The currency's losses worsened in November with U.S. sanctions on Gazprombank, a vital channel for energy export transactions, challenging its stability.

Speculation surrounds the potential outcomes of a Trump-Putin dialogue, with hopes for partial sanction relief raising prospects of rouble rallies through resumed foreign investments and export payments. However, enduring sanctions hint at a long road to peace, reinforcing the rouble's unique market behaviors driven primarily by geopolitical developments rather than pure economic fundamentals.

