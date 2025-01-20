BJP Women's Wing Leader Demands Death Penalty in RG Kar Case

President of BJP's National Women's Wing, Vanathi Srinivasan, expressed her dissatisfaction following the court's life sentence verdict in the RG Kar rape and murder case. She urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to appeal for a death sentence for the convict, highlighting the need for maximum punishment.

Similarly, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the court's decision, stating that if the case had been handled by Kolkata Police, a death penalty would have been secured. She mentioned past cases where swift investigations led to capital punishment.

Conversely, Congress leader Salman Khurshid welcomed the verdict, noting the speedy investigation and judgement as a deterrent for future crimes. Meanwhile, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar called for more thorough investigations amid public skepticism about the involvement of others in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)