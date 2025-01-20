EU Sanctions Hit Russian Oil Shipments in Baltic Sea

Russia's oil shipments via the Baltic Sea have plunged by approximately 10% in the final months of 2024, reports the Finnish Border Guard, attributing the decline to the EU sanctions on Russian oil and gas exports introduced in June.

Baltic Sea countries are increasingly alert following disruptions affecting power cables, telecom links, and gas pipelines, linked to Russian tanker activities post the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Finland's Coast Guard keeps a watchful eye on Russia's shadow fleet, which uses aging tankers to export oil through the Gulf of Finland.

These older tankers pose environmental risks in the Baltic Sea, warns Mikko Hirvi, Head of Maritime Safety at the Finnish Border Guard. While the EU and U.S. intensify sanctions, it's uncertain whether the decline of ill-maintained vessels will be permanent. Meanwhile, navigation signal disruptions have led to tankers straying dangerously close to shores.

