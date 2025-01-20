EU Sanctions Hit Russian Oil Shipments in Baltic Sea
Russia's oil shipments in the Baltic Sea have decreased by 10% in recent months due to EU sanctions on Russian oil exports. The Baltic nations remain vigilant after disruptions linked to Russian tanker activity. Finland monitors the risk-prone shadow fleet that uses outdated tankers.
Russia's oil shipments via the Baltic Sea have plunged by approximately 10% in the final months of 2024, reports the Finnish Border Guard, attributing the decline to the EU sanctions on Russian oil and gas exports introduced in June.
Baltic Sea countries are increasingly alert following disruptions affecting power cables, telecom links, and gas pipelines, linked to Russian tanker activities post the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Finland's Coast Guard keeps a watchful eye on Russia's shadow fleet, which uses aging tankers to export oil through the Gulf of Finland.
These older tankers pose environmental risks in the Baltic Sea, warns Mikko Hirvi, Head of Maritime Safety at the Finnish Border Guard. While the EU and U.S. intensify sanctions, it's uncertain whether the decline of ill-maintained vessels will be permanent. Meanwhile, navigation signal disruptions have led to tankers straying dangerously close to shores.
