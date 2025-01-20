Finance Commission's Vision for Sikkim's Sustainable Growth
The 16th Finance Commission, led by Arvind Panagariya, addresses Sikkim's economic challenges, including connectivity and environmental impacts, like the Glacial Lake Outburst Floods. In collaboration with local government, it aims to support the state's goals toward sustainable development and a prosperous future, guided by a 'Vision 2035'.
- Country:
- India
The chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, Arvind Panagariya, announced on Monday that he has acknowledged the economic challenges of Sikkim and that the commission will provide tailored recommendations in its upcoming report.
The commission is considering various factors, such as GDP and sustainable growth, in response to issues raised by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and the Sikkim government. Panagariya commended Sikkim's achievements, noting their potential to reach 'viksit Bharat' earlier than the target year of 2047, and suggested creating a 'Vision 2035'.
The Prime Minister has prioritized the northeastern region's development, and the commission's meetings with Sikkim stakeholders aimed to address issues, including the significant connectivity disruptions from the recent Glacial Lake Outburst Floods. Tailored support is sought by the state's leadership to overcome its unique challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
