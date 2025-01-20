Left Menu

NHRC Probes Kerala Abuse Case and Karnataka Scheme Tragedy

The NHRC investigates abuses in Kerala and a Karnataka healthcare scheme incident. A girl from the Scheduled Caste in Kerala suffered sexual abuse, prompting NHRC action. Meanwhile, in Karnataka, a 72-year-old man committed suicide after being denied healthcare under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a reported sexual abuse case involving a girl from the Scheduled Caste in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. As of now, 44 out of 59 accused individuals have been arrested based on 30 FIRs. Two suspects are reportedly abroad, while 13 others remain at large.

In a statement, the Commission addressed the serious human rights concerns highlighted in media reports, prompting them to issue notices to Kerala's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police for a comprehensive report. This report is expected to elucidate the FIR status, the victim's health, and any medical care, counseling, or compensation provided, with a deadline of two weeks for submission.

Separately, the NHRC also took note of a tragic case on January 9 concerning a 72-year-old man who allegedly took his life on December 25 after being denied medical treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) at a state hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The deceased was eligible but was denied coverage due to reported state government lapses, raising serious concerns over policy implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

