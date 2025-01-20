Dhami Rallies for BJP in Dehradun Ahead of Civic Polls

On Monday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged the electorate to endorse BJP's Dehradun mayor candidate Saurabh Thapliyal and councillor hopefuls in the forthcoming civic elections. Speaking at an OBC conference in Dehradun, Dhami underscored the BJP administration's dedication to uplifting marginalized and disadvantaged communities.

He stressed that the benefits of various welfare schemes initiated by the BJP are reaching all societal segments. Highlighting the party's commitment to OBC communities, Dhami noted that significant steps have been taken for OBC rights, including implementing reservations in 30 municipal bodies and mayoral positions for the first time post-independence.

Dhami touted the government's achievements, such as a stringent anti-conversion law, actions against land encroachments, and freeing over 5,500 acres from illegal occupation. Notably, Uttarakhand is poised to become the first state to adopt a Uniform Civil Code. Accusing the Congress of deceitful politics, he rallied support for BJP candidates throughout the elections.

Actively campaigning, Dhami addressed public gatherings in Rishikesh, seeking backing for mayoral candidate Shambhu Paswan and caucus affiliates, advocating for a "triple-engine government." He also participated in a roadshow in Uttarkashi, supporting Kishore Bhatt and municipal candidates, asserting the likelihood of comprehensive BJP governance across the region.

The Uttarakhand State Election Commission announced the municipal election schedules for 2024-25, with votes across 11 corporations, 43 councils, and 46 Nagar Panchayats slated for January 23, and results due on January 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)