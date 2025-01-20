Left Menu

Modi Congratulates Trump on Historic Second Inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated US President Donald Trump on his second term, expressing eagerness to collaborate for mutual benefits and global advancement. In his message, PM Modi referred to Trump as a 'dear friend', emphasizing their partnership's significance for bilateral and international progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:15 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Photo: ANI/X@realDonaldTrump) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to US President Donald Trump on Monday as he was sworn in for a second term. Modi expressed anticipation for continued collaboration with Trump, highlighting the positive impact on both nations and global progress.

The congratulatory message from PM Modi came promptly after Trump's oath-taking ceremony. Modi affectionately referred to Trump as 'my dear friend' and extended his wishes for a fruitful term ahead. Modi emphasized the partnership's potential benefits for both countries and the world.

Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States during the 60th Presidential Inauguration, with US Chief Justice John Roberts administering the oath. Prior to Trump's inauguration, JD Vance was sworn in as Vice-President of the United States. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the ceremony as India's Special Envoy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

