Dramatic Shootout: UP STF Foils Gang of Notorious Criminals

A pre-dawn encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district resulted in the death of four gang members from the 'Mustafa Kagga' gang and injured an STF inspector. The gang, implicated in various crimes, was involved in a robbery case. Further details awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 09:43 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo: UP STF) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic shootout in the early hours of Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) clashed with a notorious gang, resulting in the deaths of four criminals and leaving one officer injured, police reported. The confrontation took place in the Jhinjhana area of Shamli district.

The deceased gang members, identified as Arshad, Manjeet, Satish, and an unidentified accomplice, belonged to the feared 'Mustafa Kagga' gang. Arshad, notably, was a wanted criminal with a bounty on his head of ₹1 lakh due to his involvement in a robbery in Saharanpur district, as well as other serious charges including robbery, dacoity, and murder.

Inspector Sunil, leading the STF unit, sustained multiple gunshot wounds during the encounter and is currently receiving medical care at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana, after being transferred there. The remains of the deceased have been moved to a mortuary as the local Special Superintendent of Police, Ram Sewak Gautam, confirmed that the investigation is ongoing with more updates expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

