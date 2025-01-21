Left Menu

Political Clash: Puri Hits Back at AAP's 'Lowest Level' Attack

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for making controversial remarks, alleging that AAP stooped to the lowest level of politics. Puri, reflecting on his past actions, expressed disappointment over accusations against him and the Sikh community. BJP condemned AAP's statements in the context of Delhi elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:44 IST
Political Clash: Puri Hits Back at AAP's 'Lowest Level' Attack
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has accused the Aam Aadmi Party of descending to what he calls the "lowest level" of political discourse. His comments came in response to a statement by AAP leader Rituraj Jha, who allegedly referred to Rohingya infiltrators as Puri's relatives. In a press conference, Puri recollected his service to the Sikh community, recalling how he carried the Guru Granth Sahib on his head when a Gurdwara was attacked in Afghanistan.

"The accusation that I am related to them is laughable," Puri remarked, adding that he refuses to react to such comments. He emphasized that his past services stand testament to his dedication and lamented the state of political conversations today. BJP leader N Ramchander Rao joined in denouncing AAP's remarks, stating they unjustly portray the Sikh community as inactive patriots.

Rao criticized AAP for its discrediting tactics in the Delhi elections, which he described as insulting and defamatory to Sikhs. Puri further condemned the AAP-led government for neglecting development in Delhi, contrasting it against the national economic advancement since 2014. He highlighted unmet promises by former Chief Minister Kejriwal, specifically referencing the failure to clean the Yamuna river.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025