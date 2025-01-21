Political Clash: Puri Hits Back at AAP's 'Lowest Level' Attack

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has accused the Aam Aadmi Party of descending to what he calls the "lowest level" of political discourse. His comments came in response to a statement by AAP leader Rituraj Jha, who allegedly referred to Rohingya infiltrators as Puri's relatives. In a press conference, Puri recollected his service to the Sikh community, recalling how he carried the Guru Granth Sahib on his head when a Gurdwara was attacked in Afghanistan.

"The accusation that I am related to them is laughable," Puri remarked, adding that he refuses to react to such comments. He emphasized that his past services stand testament to his dedication and lamented the state of political conversations today. BJP leader N Ramchander Rao joined in denouncing AAP's remarks, stating they unjustly portray the Sikh community as inactive patriots.

Rao criticized AAP for its discrediting tactics in the Delhi elections, which he described as insulting and defamatory to Sikhs. Puri further condemned the AAP-led government for neglecting development in Delhi, contrasting it against the national economic advancement since 2014. He highlighted unmet promises by former Chief Minister Kejriwal, specifically referencing the failure to clean the Yamuna river.

(With inputs from agencies.)